COVID-19 kills 304 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 304 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 31,650.

Some 5,471 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,242 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 550,757 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 442,674 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,895 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,628,866 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

