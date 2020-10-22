Iran summons Swiss ambassador over US accusations

Swiss Embassy represents US interests in Tehran.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh, Leitner was summoned to hear Iran's protest against US claim that Tehran and Moscow are seeking to influence the US election.

John Ratcliffe, the director of the US national intelligence, has unfoundedly accused Iran and Russia of influencing the election in the United States, Khatibzadeh explained.

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry further rejected such claim and described it as the one being stated repeatedly based on deceitful and US-made reports.

Once again, Iran says that the country does not care who becomes the next US president, the spokesman added.

Khatibzadeh went on to say that the US intelligence has long record in interference in other countries' elections and in causing turmoil.

They are imprisoned in their world of deceit, so they make ungrounded accusations against others in order to divert the public opinion via their undemocratic project and childish scenario, the spokesman stressed.

He further advised the United States to avoid making propaganda ballyhoo, baseless accusations and suspicious scenarios, and try as a normal country to have relations with other states at the international levels.

