Iran Pres: National housing projects propels national industries, production

Iran is self-sufficient in the issue of housing, President Rouhani said at his speech delivered through a video conference to an inauguration ceremony on national housing project.

All the needed residential units are being produced inside the country, the president stressed.

The issue of housing can create a big development in the country with regard to policy on "Surge in Production."

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has named the new Iranian calendar year started on March 20, 2020, as "Surge in Production."

As the president stated, work on housing project began two years ago, hoping that the project would complete by the end of the tenure of the current government till next year.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish