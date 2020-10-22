Iran to send its hockeymen to UAE int'l contests

The 20 hockeymen will fly to the UAE on November 2, head of ice hockey association of Iran Kaveh Sedqi told IRNA on Thursday.

UAE event is the first official presence of members of an Iranian ice hockey club, the official noted.

Members of the hockey team train in person due to the pandemic, Sedqi announced.

The participants should get test for the COVID-19 two times in Iran and one in the host country, he concluded.

Since its outbreak in Dec 2019 worldwide, the deadly coronavirus has affected near 41,500,000 and killed over 1,100,000 people across the world.

