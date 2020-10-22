Iran mission to UN rejects accusation of meddling in US election

"Unlike the US, Iran does not interfere in other country's elections," Miryousefi tweeted late on Wednesday.

Miryousefi wrote in response to remarks made by John Ratcliffe, the director of the US national intelligence, that Iran and Russia are seeking to influence the election in the United States.

"The world has been witnessing US' own desperate public attempts to question the outcome of its own elections at the highest level," the Iranian spokesman said.

He also called the accusation as a scenario to weaken confidence of the voters.

US presidential election is slated for November, 2020.

