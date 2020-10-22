Oct 22, 2020, 9:16 AM
Iran mission to UN rejects accusation of meddling in US election

New York, Oct 22, IRNA - Spokesman for Iranian mission to the United Nations (UN) Alireza Miryousefi denounced accusation of Iran's meddling in the US elections.

"Unlike the US, Iran does not interfere in other country's elections," Miryousefi tweeted late on Wednesday.

Miryousefi wrote in response to remarks made by John Ratcliffe, the director of the US national intelligence, that Iran and Russia are seeking to influence the election in the United States.

"The world has been witnessing US' own desperate public attempts to question the outcome of its own elections at the highest level," the Iranian spokesman said.

He also called the accusation as a scenario to weaken confidence of the voters.

US presidential election is slated for November, 2020.

