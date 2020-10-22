Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 22

** IRAN DAILY

Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to give Iran the emergency loans it needs to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

- End of Iran arms ban triumph of ‘logic’ over US ‘bullying’: Rouhani

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has hailed the lifting of the UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic as the victory of the logic of law and truth over bullying, saying the US failed in its plots to deprive the Iranians of their right to free trade in defensive equipment.

- Iran performs major electronic warfare drills

Iran’s Armed Forces on Wednesday launched large-scale aerial drills involving electronic warfare units and featuring the country’s domestically-built air defense systems and equipment.

- Iran Launches Air Defense Drills

Iran’s air defense units on Wednesday launched a large-scale military exercise covering more than half of the country’s territories.

- Bahrain’s Opposition: Normalization With Zionists Unlawful, Lacks Nation’s Support

Bahrain’s main opposition group, the al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, has once again condemned normalization of ties between the Zionist and Manama regimes, stressing that the deal lacks the Bahraini nation’s support and runs counter to the kingdom’s constitution.

- Almost 80% of Tokyo Games Volunteers Concerned About COVID-19 - Survey

Almost 80% of volunteers for next year’s rearranged Summer Olympics are concerned about the spread of the novel coronavirus, a Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) survey showed.

- Isfahan festival pays tribute to critic Zaven Qukasian

The 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth organized an online program Tuesday evening to pay tribute to Zaven Qukasian, veteran critic and filmmaker whose hometown Isfahan is currently hosting the festival.

- Bosnia to cancel match with Ireland to play Iran

Bosnia and Herzegovina football federation has asked UEFA to scrap the game with Ireland, with an opportunity to play Iran on the cards instead.

- Envoy highlights Iran’s ownership of three Persian Gulf islands

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, has reiterated Iran’s position that the three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, Greater and Lesser Tunbs have always been part of Iran.

