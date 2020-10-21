Iran, Azerbaijan discuss bilateral ties

Mousavi and Mikayil Jabbarov also discussed a range of issues, including easing movement of tradesmen and investors amid coronavirus pandemic, ongoing projects as well as barriers to trade and investment between the two countries.

Supporting Iranian companies, the latest situation of the preferential trade agreement signed earlier, joint industrial town and transportation of Iranian goods were among the other topics discussed during the meeting between the Iranian ambassador and the Azeri minister.

