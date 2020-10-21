Zarif: Iran ready to develop bilateral ties with new Bolivian gov’t

Zarif congratulated Morales’ party victory in political scene.

He wished success for the new Bolivian government and expressed Iran’s readiness for promoting relations in legal government of Bolivia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zarif in a Twitter message expressed congratulations to Bolivian government and people over presidential election.

"Congratulations to the president-elect, Luis Arce, and vice-president David Choquehuanca for this valuable popular victory, he added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh congratulated Bolivian people on the elections which was held in a calm atmosphere.

Luis Arce, former Minister of Economy and Public Finance of Bolivia with over 50% votes won the presidential election.

