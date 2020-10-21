Diplomat: Iran supports Syrian National Constitutional Committee

Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative for resolving the Syrian crisis Alexander Lavrentiev, who heads a high-level political and military delegation in Tehran, met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji on Wednesday.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Syria, including the political process and the constitutional committee, the field situation, particularly the situation in Idlib, as well as initiatives by the two sides to improve Syria's economic and humanitarian condition.

Pointing to the positive achievements of Iran-Russia cooperation in Syria – bilaterally as well as within the Astana peace process – Lavrentiev stressed the need to continue and strengthen consultations and cooperation between the two sides at various political and field levels.

Referring to Iran and Russia's efforts to advance the work of the Constitutional Committee and to focus on the main role of the Astana peace process in the formation of this committee, Khaji called the process as the most important format in the political settlement of the Syrian crisis and noted that, supporting the progress of the Constitutional Committee without external intervention and confidence-building among the committee members is the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish