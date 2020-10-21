COVID-19 kills 312 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 312 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 31,346.

Some 5,616 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,340 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 545,286 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 438,709 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,861 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

