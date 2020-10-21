Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 21

*** IRAN DAILY

- UN arms ban expiry outcome of Iran’s ‘correct policy’ on JCPOA: Gov’t spokesman

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei hailed the lifting of the UN arms embargo on Iran as an “achievement,” saying it showed that the country adopted a “correct policy” when it chose to remain a party to the 2015 nuclear deal despite America’s pullout.

Speaking at a press briefing in Tehran on Tuesday, Rabiei said that the expiry of the longstanding ban was the result of Iran’s righteousness and its people’s resistance.

“Despite political opposition and pressure as well as the excessive demands of the United States, Israel and their regional allies, these restrictions have been lifted. This is a sign for both the international community and our dear people,” he added.

- Up to 1m tons of ‘deadly’ fishing gear left in ocean each year, WWF warns

Up to one million tons of fishing gear is left in the ocean each year, creating “deadly” debris for marine mammals, seabirds and sea turtles, conservationists have warned.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has said “ghost gear” of lost, abandoned or broken nets, lines and ropes makes up at least 10 percent of marine litter and is the most likely type of plastic debris to prove fatal to marine wildlife.

- Iran’s six-month sponge iron output surpassed 15.5m tons: ISPA

Iran’s production of sponge iron during the first half of the current calendar year (March 20-September 21) reached 15.56 million tons, indicating a 10 percent growth year-on-year.

According to statistics by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), the figure stood at 14.18 million tons during the same period last year.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Official: Iran Finds Gold Reserves of 8 Million Tonnes

Iran has made a gold discovery in southeast Sistan and Baluchestan province, where definite reserves of eight tonnes of the precious metal have been found, a provincial official says.

"The discovered gold mine in Sistan and Baluchestan is one of the economic mines of the country that was recently identified and after a long time, its exploration and survey stages were completed and the license for exploration of the mine with a definite reserves of eight tonnes of gold was issued,” the province’s under-secretary for economic affairs Mandana Zanganeh said.

- Iran Football League Postponed: Official

The 20th edition of the Iran Professional League has been postponed due to the concerns over the new wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Iran.

The caretaker president of the Sports Medicine Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (SMFIRI) Mohammad Asad Masjedi said that due to the COVID-19 spread, the federation has urged the Iranian Football Federation to call off the IPL for six days.

- Iran Launches Youth Filmmaking Olympiad

The 4th Iranian Youth Filmmaking Olympiad was opened with a few invitees in attendance and full observation of health protocols.

The opening ceremony of the 4th Iranian Youth Filmmaking Olympiad was held online at Saba Innovation Center.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- Parliament drops plan to impeach Rouhani

After days of a political tug-of-war between proponents and opponents of the plan to impeach President Hassan Rouhani, the Iranian Parliament has announced that it will not proceed with the plan.

The impeachment plan had gained steam in recent days after a group of conservative lawmakers gathered signatures from their colleagues in the Parliament calling for ousting Rouhani for his failure to manage the country’s economy in a proper way.

- Ghalibaf calls for wise measures amid U.S. economic war

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf on Monday called for wise political decisions, saying Iran is in a full-blown economic war which demands careful decision-making.

The speaker warned against taking rash economic decisions

“We should accept that we are in a full-blown economic war, and not every decision can be made in this economic war,” Ghalibaf said.

- “Sun Children”, “The Visit” competing in Rome film festival

Iranian films “Sun Children” by Majid Majidi and “The Visit” by Azadeh Musavi will go on screen at the 15th Rome Film Fest currently underway in the Italian capital, the organizers have announced.

The two films will be competing in the Alice in the City (Alice nella città), the independent and parallel sidebar of the festival for the younger generations.

