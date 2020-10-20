Envoy emphasizes Iran's ownership of three islands

Addressing a vistual meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday after some baseless allegations made against his country, he said that Abu Musa, Greater and Lesser Tunbs islands have always been part of Iran and will remain so.

Full text of his speech reads as follows:

"Mr. President,

My delegation did not intend to ask for the floor again. However, since some baseless allegations have been made against my country this morning which I categorically reject, I have no choice but to respond.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has played an incontestable role in ensuring energy security, commercial navigation and stability in the Persian Gulf region and we will continue to contribute to the promotion of peace and security in this sensitive region.

Iran’s defensive requirements including its missile program stem from geostrategic calculations and a significant historical experience. During Saddam Hossein’s eight-year aggression against Iran that was supported through different means by the US and a number of PGCC countries, our cities were showered by Iraqi missiles and our people were fallen victim to chemical and other lethal weapons provided to Saddam mainly by the West.

Simultaneously, unjust sanctions and restrictions deprived us of rudimentary means of self-defense. It is our responsibility now to prevent the recurrence of such appalling situation.

It should be borne in mind that security must originate from within and cannot be purchased from outside. Those in our region who spend hundreds of billions of dollars on sophisticated armaments annually should realize that huge military expenditures neither create legitimacy nor long-lasting security.

They have only turned our region into a powder keg. And the only beneficiaries are the exporters of these deadly weapons. Some GCC forces are using these sophisticated armaments against the innocent people of Yemen who are experiencing the worst man-made humanitarian catastrophe of contemporary history; a clear case of war crime.

There is a long list of internationally wrongful acts attributable to those who make unsubstantiated accusations against Iran.

Nonetheless, we are not here to delve into the past. Our first and foremost priority should be to build mutual trust and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and no interference in their internal affairs, and promote cooperation on an equal footing in order to create a better and safer region.

Since the issue related to Iranian islands has been mentioned here, I have to say that Abu Musa, Greater and Lesser Tunbs islands have always been part of Iran. These islands are Iranian and will remain so.

Let me conclude by once again reiterating our call for a constructive dialogue with our neighbors with a view to dispelling misunderstandings and restoring friendly relations among all littoral States of the Persian Gulf.

I thank you Mr. President."

