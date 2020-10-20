Zarif urges all to choose peace, security, stability

“We can choose to remain prisoners of the past and perpetuate instability and tension," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday referring to his speech addressing UNSC.

"Or, all of us can choose peace, security, stability and prosperity for all. The choice should be obvious to all.” My UNSC speech on Persian Gulf situation," he added.

"We believe that a new regional approach should be the outcome of collective deliberations. Last year, President Rouhani shared our initial thoughts with all the leaders of the littoral states of the Persian Gulf, inviting them to enrich these ideas and participate in their implementation, he noted.

"First, that you can purchase security from others: Be it from Saddam Hussein invading Iran on some of our neighbor’s behalf; or from the U.S. coming to rescue our neighbors from the monster that they had together created; or through unprecedented purchase of military hardware," Zarif said.

"Second, that you can have security at the expense of the insecurity of your neighbors: Be it Iran, Kuwait or Qatar at one time or another," he stated.

"And third, that you can establish regional hegemony: Be it in Yemen, North Africa or the Horn of Africa."

