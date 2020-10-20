Zarif congratulates Bolivia over presidential election

I express my most sincere congratulations to the heroic people of Bolivia on their overwhelming victory over the destabilizing plans of the Yankee Empire, Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"Congratulations to the president-elect, Luis Arce, and vice-president David Choquehuanca for this valuable popular victory, he added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh congratulated Bolivian people on the elections which was held in a calm atmosphere.

Luis Arce, former Minister of Economy and Public Finance of Bolivia with over 50% votes won the presidential election.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish