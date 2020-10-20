Sarajevo mayor underlines urban cooperation with Tehran

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Sarajevo Reza Qelichkhan late on Tuesday, he appreciated the country's embassy for paving the ground for collaboration between Tehran and Sarajevo.

He also explored ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Recalling Iranian people's support during the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the mayor of Sarajevo reaffirmed Bosnian people's support for the Iranian nation in fighting coronavirus pandemic and expressed condolences to the families of the victims in Iran.

Iran's ambassador, for his part, highlighted numerous cultural and historic commonalities between the two nations, saying that urban diplomacy is an opportunity that promotes friendship among the nations and sisterhood agreement between Tehran and Sarajevo has created excellent capacities for cooperation between the two capitals.

During the meeting, the two officials commemorated the victims of coronavirus in Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina and expressed hope that life and international relations would restore to normalcy by controlling the pandemic.

