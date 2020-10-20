Police chief: Iran-Afghanistan joint comprehensive cooperation document under review

Karimi and Hashim Ortag met in the Trained Police Dogs unit (SEPCA) on Tuesday.

Stating that Afghan officials also want to cooperate with Iran to deal with this ominous phenomenon, Karimi said that, during Ortag's visit to Iran, good negotiations were conducted on counter-narcotics and the way the two countries cooperate, from strengthening borders to operations, exchanging information and forming different committees to review the latest situation.

He noted that "with the support of two sides’ officials, as well as the serious established determination, "we hope that we can prevent the cultivation, production, and transit of narcotics as much as possible".

Ortag went on to say that the issue of drugs is not only national and regional but also global, adding that Iran and Afghanistan are the main victims of drugs.

"Today, Iran and Afghanistan are at the forefront of the fight against drugs," he added.

Ortaq noted that in a bid to confront destructive substances as much as possible, many meetings have been held with the Islamic Republic of Iran so that we can prevent this great drug tragedy with mutual cooperation.

Referring to the cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan for combating narcotics, he said, “Meetings will also be held with the presence of two countries in Afghanistan so that with the cooperation of counter-narcotics forces in the border provinces and border guards, we can find common solutions."

