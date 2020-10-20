Official: COVID-19 kills 322 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 322 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 31,034.

Some 5,039 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,254 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 434,676 patients out of a total of 539,670 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,810 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 4,570,243 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

