Nagorno-Karabakh conflict drone collapses in NW Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Ali Amiri said the accident happened in Gara Goch village, Minjavan District.

He added that the collapse has brought about no casualties.

Military experts are investigating for the drone ownership and the place from which it has taken off.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have so far been unsuccessful.

Since the start of the recent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, over 60 rockets have hit Khoda Afarin.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran has filed its official complaint to Armenia and Azerbaijan over the bullets and rockets shot at Iran and will never forgive any act against Iranians' security.

Khatibzadeh said that Iran will not forgive any act against Iranians' security.

We called on both sides to take all necessary security measures in the light of friendly relations, good-neighborliness, respecting sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Iran.

