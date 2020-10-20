Rouhani: Gov't focusing on overcoming economic hardship with least damage

The President made the remarks while addressing the 175th session of the economic coordination committee.

Rouhani said protecting people's health is a priority for government so it will spare no efforts for support the healthcare system.

The Iranian government is dutibound to take advantage of capacities and economic mechanisms for supplying basic goods and raw materials for factories and for fighting enemies' cruel sanctions which are aimed at crippling production and economy, he noted.

He urged all relevant bodies working in supplying goods and medicines to facilitate patients' access to these items.

