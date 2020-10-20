Iran set to outpace Qatar in gas excavation from shared field by 120 mcm/d: Official

Speaking exclusively with IRNA, the official said that Iran finally won the “breathtaking marathon” over gas excavation in the shared field with Qatar.

Now 23 years after the South Pars development project inaugurated, the field, having 12 refineries, has turned into the biggest gas refinery complex of the world, Farhang said.

With the inauguration of phases 2 and 3 in 2001, the field used to produce some 56 mcm/d of gas which has now risen to 700 mcm/d, he added.

He said that what doubles Iran’s achievement in outpacing Qatar in the excavation of gas from the shared field is that only one-third of the area of the field is located within the Iranian territory while the rest two-thirds are in the Qatari waters.

