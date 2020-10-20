Russia determined to continue trade cooperation with Iran

In a Twitter message, Polyanskiy criticized the US for its wrong approach.

"Wrong approach again. US playing a “world policeman”, substituting UN Security Council is an unwelcome role. We are doing and will be doing business with #Iran and it’s not up to US to tell us or others what they can or can’t do. Stop humiliating US in this pointless endeavor!," the Russian official wrote.

Polyanskiy posted the tweet in response to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who said recently via a Twitter post that the UN Security Council's sanctions against Iran are back.

Two days ago, Polyanskiy tweeted "Everyone expects the US, Mr Secretary of State, to contribute to peaceful ME by stopping to provoke #Iran and to pump region with arms. And please change words “sanctions” and “punishment” in your vocabulary to “dialogue” and “engagement”. That would help a lot! Make US respected again!"

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said via a statement on Sunday that from this date (October 18, 2020) and in line with UN Security Council resolution 2231, states are no longer required to seek in advance case-by-case approval by the Security Council to engage in activities described in paragraphs 5 and 6 (b) of Annex B of resolution 2231, which include the supply, sale or transfer of arms or related materiel to and from Iran.

During the last few months, the United States attempted, in violation of resolution 2231, to impose a new arms embargo on Iran to no avail, as the Security Council has rejected illegal US move.

