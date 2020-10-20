Airlines to sell only 60 percent of seats to contain pandemic: Minister

The airlines association unveiled new ticket fees for flights with average growth of 80% two weeks ago.

Speaking to IRNA, Eslami rejected the new price list mentioned by association of airlines, saying it has been canceled.

He referred to sensitive situation of the county and enemies' economic pressure and appreciated airlines for observing health protocols.

He reiterated that airlines must observe health protocols stipulated by specialized anti-COVID19 committee..

