Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 20

- US exploiting Afghan peace talks for election purposes: Rouhani

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Monday the administration of US President Donald Trump is trying to take advantage of Afghan peace talks to win the forthcoming presidential election and to make up for its political failures across the world.

“The US administration, which has failed in its policies in the region and across the world and has achieved no success, [now] seeks to take advantage of the peace talks in Afghanistan for election purposes,” Rouhani told the visiting head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Abdullah Abdullah, in Tehran.

- Iran will sell more arms than buy after embargo lifted

Iran’s defense minister said the Islamic Republic is more inclined to sell weapons rather than buy them, after the expiry of a longstanding UN conventional arms embargo.

“Many countries have already talked to us; we have held negotiations with some countries, and the grounds are totally prepared for exchanges [of weapons], both for selling [arms to other countries] and for supplying certain needs [buying weapons],” Brigadier General Amir Hatami said in a televised interview on Sunday night.

- Iran’s six-month steel production of ingots up 10%: ISPA

Iran’s production of steel ingots in the first half of the current calendar year (March 20-September 21) reached 14.39 million tons, indicating a 10 percent growth year-on-year, according to Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).

ISPA statistics show that in the same period last year, the figure stood at 13.89 million tons.

-Spokesman: No Iranian Money Blocked in China

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday denied reports of blocked Iranian assets in China.

Speaking at a weekly press conference, Khatibzadeh rejected the "untrue” reports about relations between Tehran and Beijing, saying, "No money is blocked in China.” He said, "Many reports are incorrect. We are in constant talks with the Chinese.” There are resources in China that are being used for Iran’s economic cycle, the spokesman said, adding that those resources are different from the frozen Iranian assets in Japan, Iraq and elsewhere.

- Azmoun Chosen AFC National Team Player of Week

Iran national team forward Sardar Azmoun was chosen as the AFC National Team Player of the Week.Azmoun defeated his compatriots Mehdi Taremi and Ali Gholizadeh in the poll.

One of Asia’s top strikers celebrated his return to the international stage by finding the back of net, with Iran’s Azmoun playing a key role in his side’s 2-1 win over Uzbekistan last Thursday.

- Iran’s Animation Crowned Best in Polish Festival

Iranian animation ‘White Whale’ has won an award in Warsaw Film Festival in Poland.

The animated piece directed by Amir Mehran, won the best short animation award at the 36th edition of the Polish festival.

The eight-minute animation narrates the story of a war veteran who is trying to find the bodies of his soldier friends.

The man lost his fellow comrades during the war. Even though years have passed since the war ended, he is still searching for the location where he believes they were lost.

- Iran most active country in WHO study for COVID-19 treatment

Six months after the World Health Organization's “Solidarity” clinical trial for COVID-19 treatments, Iran was ranked first among the 30 study partners in the “Patient Participation” platform.

Deputy health minister Reza Malekzadeh, who is a member of the Executive Committee of the Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Treatments, called Iran the most active country in WHO study for the treatment of COVID-19.

- Iran’s strategic oil pipeline project nearing completion

Iran’s new 1000-kilometer-long Goreh-Jask oil pipeline in the southern Hormozgan province, which will provide the country with an alternative route for crude oil exports that are currently transferred through the Strait of Hormuz, has registered over 60 percent of physical progress and is underway with full force.

The project, which is aimed at expanding the oil transport capacity in the south of the country to one million barrels a day, was inaugurated in late June by President Hassan Rouhani.

- Tea tourism: experience the taste of a serene holiday

If you are the type of person who is looking for new travel destinations that are peaceful, pristine, and perfect for a picnic with loads of indigenous culture, you may consider a tea tour for your next excursion.

An essential feature of a tea tour is that you are not just an observer but be a part of a traditional experience to boost support for farmers and the local community. A countryside retreat in a greenish serene landscape is perhaps the most exotic way to enjoy nature.

