China : Lifting Iran’s arms embargo result of JCPOA efficacy

“According to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the Security Council's arms embargo and travel restrictions against Iran expired on October 18, marking the completion of the first phase of the implementation of Resolution 2231,” Lijian said addressing his regular press conference.

“This is an important moment in the implementation process of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, reflecting the international community's common position on upholding multilateralism, the authority of the Security Council, the existing outcomes of the Iranian nuclear issue and the efficacy of the JCPOA,” he added.

“China will work with all parties to continue maintaining the steady follow-up implementation of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, move forward the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue, and safeguard the international non-proliferation system and peace and stability of the Middle East and the [Persian] Gulf region,” Chinese diplomat noted.

“The Security Council Resolution 2231 has clear stipulation of lifting the restrictive measures like the arms embargo against Iran, which should be faithfully implemented,” Lijian stated.

“China has been committed to safeguarding peace and stability in the Middle East and the [Persian] Gulf region, and proactively advancing the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.”

“Following our policy on the export of military articles and our international obligations, China will continue handling arms trade in a prudent manner,” he reiterated.

“The United States' move makes no sense. China opposes unilateral sanctions imposed by the US. The United States even claims China will export huge amounts of weapons to Iran. In fact, China's policy and practice on export of military articles reflect a high sense of responsibility.”

“By contrast, the US has been selling its arms all over the world, seeking geopolitical interests through arms trade, interfering in other countries' internal affairs and even withdrawing its signing of the Arms Trade Treaty. It is in no position to make unwarranted accusations against China.”

From this date (October 18, 2020) and in line with UN Security Council resolution 2231, states are no longer required to seek in advance case-by-case approval by the Security Council to engage in activities described in paragraphs 5 and 6 (b) of Annex B of resolution 2231, which include the supply, sale or transfer of arms or related materiel to and from Iran, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said via a statement on Sunday.

