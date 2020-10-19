Iran's ambassador: US sanctions targeting humanitarian issues

Pointing to the longstanding and good relations between the two countries, Qashqavi emphasized on strengthening bilateral relations between Tehran and Madrid, especially in the parliamentary area.

Referring to the fifth anniversary of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said that, "Global support for the implementation of Resolution 2231 and opposition to the US positions in the UN Security Council showed that American unilateralism will not work."

He stated that despite American claims, their severe sanctions under harsh conditions of the coronavirus outbreak have also been on humanitarian areas, and recently it is not possible to import medicines to fight the coronavirus.

In this meeting, the President of the Spanish Senate stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening mutual ties and welcomed the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in this area.

She, meantime, emphasized the need for global consultation and interaction in dealing with problems and disasters such as coronavirus outbreak and welcomed the expansion of interaction and consultation with his Iranian counterpart.

