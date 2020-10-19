Oct 19, 2020, 2:36 PM
Another single day record of COVID-19 death toll in Iran

Tehran, Oct 19, IRNA –  Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday that some 337 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Monday that with the 337  new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 30,712.

Some  4,251 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,948 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 534,631 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 431,360  of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some  4,771  other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that  4,540,455  coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

