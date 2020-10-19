Ottawa is no party to negotiations on crashed Ukrainian plane: Iranian spox

Speaking during his weekly press conference, the Iranian spokesman said that the accident for the Ukrainian plane was a “tragedy”.

Iran feels duty-bound to fulfill the rights of the families of the victims of this accident and has been fully cooperating in this regard since the very first day, he said.

Noting that Iran’s negotiating party in the talks is Ukraine, Khatibzadeh said that negotiations on compensation of the damages is underway based on the treaties to which Iran is a party.

Referring to the absurd literature of the Canadian foreign minister, the spokesman said that this is not what is seen of them in negotiations behind closed doors.

“They are polite behind closed doors and their words show their willingness for being present in negotiations as they know they are not a party to the talks,” he said.

He also touched upon the expiry of Iran arms embargo after 13 years which took place under the provisions of UNSC Resolution 2231 (2015), following a landmark nuclear deal with six world powers.

Iran provides 90% of its defensive needs on its own and, unlike the United States, is not after selling weapons of mass destruction to Yemen for the massacre of civilian people, the spokesman said.

Asked from which countries Iran has plan to sell arms, Khatibzadeh said that this is a question that has to be asked from the defense minister.

He said that Iran will export and import arms within the framework of international regulations and based on its defensive needs and potentials.

Iran does not agree with turning the region into an arms depot, he said, noting that Iran’s military costs are very insignificant when compared to those by other regional countries, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and even Iraq.

Asked whether Iran favors the victory of Trump or Biden in the upcoming US presidential elections, the spokesman said, “It does not matter to Iran whether Biden wins or Trump wins. Of course, Trump has committed crimes that Biden has not yet committed.”

