Iran, Ukraine start 2nd round of talks on plane crash in Tehran

In the second round of negotiations, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand hosts his Ukrainian counterpart and his accompanying delegation.

Baharvand said that the National Information Agency of Ukraine will hold three technical meetings withe Iran in this round of talks. One of the meetings is about technical discussions that the Aviation Authority will conduct. One session is about judicial matters that colleagues of the judiciary do, and one session on legal issues is about the amount of compensation for individuals and aircraft.

He stated that “after the three specialized groups held meeting and made progress on specified issues, we would have a public meeting.

"I and my Ukrainian counterpart, as well as all the specialized groups that negotiated the specific issues, will be present at the public meeting and consider the progress," Baharvand added.

"If any guidance is needed, we will do some guidance and define the next steps that will be the next round of negotiations. We are trying to conclude negotiations as quickly as possible and in the shortest time,” he noted.

The first round of talks was held on July 30-31, 2020, under the supervision of deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand, in Kiev, Ukraine.

Iranian delegation met with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin and the Ukrainian expert delegation, various technical and legal aspects of the air disaster were examined and it was also agreed to continue talks for the settlement of the issues.

The appointment of expert groups and the timing of the second round of talks in Tehran in October were among the most important agreements reached in the first round of talks.

During the meeting with the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, the two sides stressed the need to maintain bilateral relations, and settlement of the issue of the plane crash quickly.

Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 bound for Kiev crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport in January, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish