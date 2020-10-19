No choice for next US gov’t but to reconsider behavior toward Iran, Venezuela: Expert

Pedro Ibanez told IRNA on Sunday in a written interview that several media outlets and experts have been observing the US policy of sanctions on Iran and Venezuela but the main question here is the attitude the future residents of the White House take up in this regard.

Ibanez said that the US President Donald Trump tries to relate the sanctions against the two countries to the trade ties between Iran and Venezuela, such as fuel sales, to justify its oppressive policies.

He added that as long as Washington intends to continue pressures, it should have no hope for success in its relations with Tehran and Caracas.

The US has failed to bring Iran and Venezuela to their knees even with practicing maximum pressure and now they are trying to put on a show to make US Latinos vote for Trump, Ibanez said.

Referring to the US unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said Washington claims the sanctions on Iran are legal – while it was the US that quit the deal in open violation of the agreement.

He went on to say that the majority of people in Venezuela condemn Trump as shown on 6 December 2019.

When former President of the US Barack Obama called Venezuela “the unusual and extraordinary threat” to the US, the people of Venezuela fully realized that no matter who is in the White House, a Democrat or a Republican, Washington’s stances toward Venezuela is based on a fixed base: interference with domestic affairs of Venezuela, he said.

