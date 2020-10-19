WIPO confers Shajarian creativity medal

WIPO presented the medal to Maestro Shajarian in recognition of his valuable achievements in the field of traditional music and Persian culture.

WIPO's Creativity Medal is awarded to influential artists who have played a crucial role in the cultural and artistic development and their initiatives and activities have had a significant impact on promoting respect for creative works.

Inspiring the artistic community and the capacity to serve as a role model for artists are some of the criteria for awarding this medal.

The legendary Iranian vocalist received numerous awards. In 1999, UNESCO presented him with the prestigious Picasso Award, one of Europe's highest honors.

In 2003 and 2005, he was nominated for Grammy Awards in the Best World Music category for two of his respective popular albums, “Without You” and “Faryad".

The great classical Iranian composer and singer Mohammad Reza Shajarian passed away at a hospital in Tehran on October 8 at the age of 80 after years-long battle with cancer.

According to his will, his body was moved to the city of Tous and was laid to rest on October 10 next to the tomb of the great Iranian poet Hakim Abulqasem Ferdowsi.

