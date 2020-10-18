Russian officials stress developing defense ties with Iran

The Russian officials believe that Tehran is a trustable partner for Moscow and two countries will be able to promote structure of cooperation in various fields.

Earlier on October 15, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told IRNA that she hoped the US would behave rationally towards the end of arms sanctions against Iran which took place on October 18.

She referred to the support of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the removal of the anti-Iran arms embargo and said Russia insists on the full implementation of the Resolution 2231 and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with ‘Al Arabiya’ said that the UNSC in Resolution 2231 which approves Iran nuclear deal reiterates that arms transfer to Iran is being discussed by the UNSC.

In the meantime, Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia has no fear of US sanctions since it is used to it.

Russia's Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan in an interview with Russian media Interfax said undoubtedly lifting Iran’s arms embargo will facilitate cooperation between Iran and Russia.

He said Russia is a big power and Washington will go nowhere by these threats.

Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement on termination of UNSC Security arms restrictions and travel ban, saying the definitive and unconditional termination of arms restrictions and travel bans requires no new resolution.

"In one of the JCPOA’s innovations, the definitive and unconditional termination of arms restrictions and travel bans requires no new resolution, nor does it require any statement or any other measure by the Security Council. The lifting of arms restrictions and the travel ban were designed to be automatic with no other action required," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on Sunday described ending arms embargo against Iran as a momentous day for the international community.

