Oct 18, 2020, 2:31 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84079298
0 Persons

Tags

Official: COVID-19 kills 252 more in Iran

Official: COVID-19 kills 252 more in Iran

Tehran, Oct 18, IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday that some 252 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Sunday that with the 252  new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 30,375.

Some 3,890 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,661 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 530,380  Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 427,400 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some  4,744  other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that  4,511,154 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 1 =