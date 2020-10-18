Official: COVID-19 kills 252 more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Sunday that with the 252 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 30,375.

Some 3,890 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,661 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 530,380 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 427,400 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,744 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,511,154 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

