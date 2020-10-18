Ambassador says US could not prevent Iran arms embargo expiry

Speaking in an exclusive interview with IRNA correspondent in London, Baeidinejad said that the removal of arms restrictions on Tehran was an important achievement of a landmark nuclear deal signed between Iran and the six world powers in 2015.

He said that today is a historical day for the international community and the Islamic Republic of Iran in particular.

Today the international community once again expressed support for multilateralism and openly opposed to the US attempt to prevent the implementation of one of the significant achievements of international diplomacy, the ambassador said.

He noted that the US took all the measures it could to prevent the lifting of Iran arms embargo but it failed to win the support of international community and the UN Security Council.

The US has been defeated in its diplomacy and this is a clear reality, Baeidinejad said.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish