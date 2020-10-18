Int'l film festival on rooftop due to pandemic

The international film festival will be held in an open area and through three online video platforms with no spectators in order to protect people from the coronavirus pandemic.

People living in 500 residential units near to the cultural complex are due to watch online plans of the festival from their balconies or windows.

Simultaneously, the inaugural ceremony of the 4th Filmmaking Olympiad for Youth will be held this evening.

After reading out the message of the secretary of the festival Ali Reza Tabesh, song of the famous Iranian singer- Reza Sadeqi- which has been composed to thank efforts of the medical personnel to fight the deadly virus will be played, and balloons will be released in the air.

Observing the health protocols, enthusiasts of the festival can follow the festival and Olympiad via live TV program.

1483**1416

