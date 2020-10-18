Iranian, Indian ports extend discount for mutual port costs

Behrouz Aghaei, the director of Sistan and Balouchestan Province Department of Ports and Maritime Organization, said on Sunday that the discount was introduced for the first time a year ago to help further strengthen regional bonds, and increase the transfer of goods between the two countries.

He said that since the Iranian and Indian ports agreed to offer a 40% discount to port costs last year, the two countries have witnessed an incredible rise of bilateral exchanges so that Iran’s exports to India have excessively increased over the past six months.

India’s 75,000 tons of donated wheat to India were sent to Afghanistan via Iran’s Shahid Rajaei Port last year, the official said.

