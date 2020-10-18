Afghanistan's Abdullah in Tehran for peace, bilateral talks

In his three-day visit to Tehran, Abdullah will hold meetings with top Iranian officials.

The meetings will focus on the latest developments in peace talks in Afghanistan.

Abdullah is accompanied by a number of Afghan officials and lawmakers.

In September, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in an interview with Fareed Zakaria- CCN's host and member of Board of Directors of the US Council on Foreign Relations- spoke about peace in Afghanistan and said "Well, Iran has always been a participant in any peace effort, from the Bonn Conference in 2001 where Iran played a leading role in getting the parent government in place in Afghanistan to all regional attempts.

"We believe that there were major flaws in the attempt by the United States —in the recent process. I believe the United States engaged in an all-out effort to simply get out of Afghanistan—which is good, but it should not be at the expense of the people of Afghanistan and at the expense of the democratic process in Afghanistan, at expense of the achievements of the—of the international community and the Afghan people over the past twenty years," he said.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish