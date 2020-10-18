Speaker: lifting arms embargo on Iran great failure for US government

Addressing the formal session of Majlis on Sunday, Qalibaf said that the expiry of the United Nations arms embargo on Iran envisaged by the UNSC Resolution 2231 took effect today, and this is a great failure for the US government and a great achievement for the Iranian nation enabling Iranian Government to buy and sell conventional weapons.

Earlier on Sunday Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement on termination of UNSC Security arms restrictions and travel ban, saying the definitive and unconditional termination of arms restrictions and travel bans requires no new resolution.

"In one of the JCPOA’s innovations, the definitive and unconditional termination of arms restrictions and travel bans requires no new resolution, nor does it require any statement or any other measure by the Security Council. The lifting of arms restrictions and the travel ban were designed to be automatic with no other action required," the statement reads.

"The country’s deterrence stems from native knowledge and capability, as well as our people’s power and resilience. In contemporary history Iran—despite its power disparity — has never started a war. Regrettably lucrative weapon deals — concluded mainly between Western powers and some regional countries — have contributed greatly to, and aggravated commission of, war crimes in the region, including the ongoing aggression against the Yemeni people," it added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a Twitter message pointed to the expiry of the United Nations arms embargo against Iran, saying that peace and stability in the region have always been top priority of Iran.

