Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 18

*** IRAN DAILY

- Iran ready to start arms trade after UN embargo lifted: Envoy

An Iranian diplomat said the country has “many friends” to start trading in armaments with them in line with its national interests as a decade-old United Nations arms embargo against Tehran is due to expire.

“Iran has many friends and trading partners, and has a robust domestic arms industry to ensure its defense requirements against foreign aggression,” Iranian UN mission spokesman Alireza Miryousefi told Newsweek in an interview published on Friday.

The UN restrictions are set to be lifted today under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 which endorses the multilateral nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and major world powers in 2015.

- Iran, Ukraine to hold fresh talks on plane incident

Iran and Ukraine will hold second round of talks on issues related to a Ukrainian passenger plane mistakenly shot down by Iran in January.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand will host the Ukrainian delegation in Tehran from October 19-21, IRNA reported.

Baharvand has told the National News Agency of Ukraine that both sides’ technical, judicial and legal experts will hold separate meetings.

- CBI head: Interest rate on bank reserves standing at initial amount



The interest rate on bank reserves has returned to its initial amount in an effort to reduce the money multiplier and further control liquidity growth in the domestic market, said the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

The decision has been made in view of the information obtained through monitoring the trend reflected by economic variables, added Abdolnaser Hemmati in an Instagram post on Saturday.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Russia Says Open to Military Cooperation With Iran

Russia says it will consider military technical cooperation with Iran in line with mutual interests after a UN arms embargo on Tehran expires.

"We are convinced that all possibilities stemming from the expiration of the provisions of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 that are linked with military technical cooperation with Iran will be duly taken into account and used on the basis of mutual benefit and in the interests of the peoples of our two states,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

- Iran’s Short Film Goes to Canadian Festival

Iranian short film ‘The Stopped Clock’ (Saat-e Khaab) is set to participate at the Directors Cut Int’l Film Festival in Canada.

The Iranian Youth Cinema Society reported that the film will be screened at the 4th edition of the festival later this month.

‘The Stopped Clock’, directed by Mina Sadat-Hosseini and written by Bahman Abdollahi, narrates the story of a woman called Roya.

- Iran Blasts U.S. ‘Genocide’ Against World Nations

Iran’s representative to the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly has denounced Washington’s "unilateral, illegal” restrictions that are hampering the country’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Muhammad Zareian told a virtual meeting of the committee, also attended by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, that the coercive unilateral measures pose a real threat to human rights.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- IranAir to resume Tehran- Cologne service as of Oct. 30

Iran’s flag carrier IranAir is scheduled to resume flights to Cologne, Germany, as of October 30.

This flight, bearing No. 729, leaves Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) at 17:40 on Fridays every week and arrives at Cologne Airport at 21:00 local time, the Airlines of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Thursday.

- Ten gorgeous mosques to visit in Iran

Cascades of photogenic domes and minarets can be seen in every corner of Iran as inseparable elements of mosques some of which widely known as timeless benchmarks of the Islamic architecture.

Mosque, locally called masjed, or masjid (“a place of prostration” to God), is any house or open area of prayer in Islam. Generally speaking, the architecture of mosques in Iran is a combination of symmetry, geometric designs, and vibrant colors.

The architecture of the mosques in Iran varies from one region to another, due to geometric structures, materials, and styles specific to each location. These mosques often have very complex structures in which color variations, tiles, and symbolic designs are used.

- Iran likely to meet Bosnia or Panama in November

Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic has revealed that Bosnia & Herzegovina and Panama have sent request to the Iranian federation for friendly match.

The upcoming international window runs from Nov. 11-19.Skocic said that the Iran federation is reviewing the offers.

“The match with Bosnia has not been officially confirmed so far but there is a possibility that we meet them in November,” Skocic said.

