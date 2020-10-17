Peace, stability in region Iran's top priority: Spox

The official statement of the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the end of arms restrictions on exports and imports will be published in a few hours, he tweeted late on Saturday.

With the production of more than 90% of the country's defense needs at home, Iran does not need foreign dependence, he added.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the Iranian nation on the success of the country’s diplomatic efforts to make the United Nations arms embargo void, in spite of the United States’ obstruction.

“Ten years of cruel arms sanctions will be terminated next Sunday and we will have no weapons ban as of October 18,” he said in a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Based on the JCPOA's Annex V and Annex B of Resolution 2231on the end of the arms embargo on Iran at the end of the fifth year, the arms embargo on Iran will end on October 18.

