Official: COVID-19 kills 253 more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Saturday that with the 253 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 30,123.

Some 4,103 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,779 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 526,490 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 423,921 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,721 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,482,263 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

