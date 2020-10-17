Iran dismisses media hype of being origin of drug trafficking to Iraq

The Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that "our compatriots have faced severe and oppressive US sanctions whereas the United States has targeted the health of the Iranian people by claiming human rights and demagogic slogans that the sanctions are not on food and medicine, but in practice, the supply and import of some vital medicines and medical equipment has faced many problems.”

Referring to the news published online that hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of smuggled drugs have been seized from Iran, Iranian Technical and Customs Affairs Deputy, Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi said that “according to the investigations, the export of any medicine to Iraq has not been done through the official borders of the country".

