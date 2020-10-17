Iran embassy condemns missile attack on Ganja city

In the statement, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned last night’s missile attack on Ganja as the second-largest city in Azerbaijan and the killing as well as wounding of a group of civilians.

The Embassy also expressed sympathy for the bereaved families and wished immediate healing for those injured in the incident.

It further emphasized that targeting defenseless cities and innocent people is against internationally recognized norms and laws, stating that such a behaviour is among the war crimes that must be stopped as quickly as possible.

Armenia's forces launched a missile attack on the city of Ganja (Azerbaijan's second-largest city) at early hours of Saturday, killing 12 people and wounding 40 others, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Unexpected Events said on Saturday.

Ganja is located in 368 km west of Baku, Azerbaijan.

At least 10 civilians were killed and 35 others wounded in a missile attack on Ganja city a few nights ago.

