Abdullah's visit to Tehran to help find new solutions: Afghan MP

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Beheshti said that national, regional, and the global consensus is important in the Afghan peace process.

He said if a country is missing in the process, it puts the success of peace at risk.

He noted that though there is some consensus in the national process, it has not been established as expected at the regional and international levels.

The Afghan official added that Afghanistan feels dubious about America's real goal for claiming that it seeks a lasting peace in the country.

"The role of Iran and Pakistan in the Afghan peace process is of great importance, given the fact that Iran has always supported the Government and people of Afghanistan," he noted.

Referring to Abdullah's visit to Iran as an incredibly effective way to bring about peace, he went on to say that, “we expect Iran to cooperate in the Afghan peace process.”

He noted that, although the United States is trying to ignore Iran's role in the Afghan peace process and this will seriously damage the outcome of peace, the Afghan government is fully aware of Iran’s role in the peace process.

Chairman of Afghan Peace Council Abdullah Abdullah is scheduled to visit Iran on Sunday at the head of a delegation of high-level national reconciliation council officials, members of parliament, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

