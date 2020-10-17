Another failure for White House in last minutes

After ending its participation in the JCPOA, the Trump administration has tried in recent months to prevent the end of the arms embargo outlined in Appendix B of Security Council Resolution 2231. Thus, it first presented a 13-page resolution that was met with complete opposition from the members of the Council, so it was forced to remove its provisions and presented it in 4 paragraphs which the main purpose of that was to continue Iran's current arms embargo. The draft resolution also failed to meet the quorum required for ratification, with 13 of the 15 members of the Security Council opposing the US resolution.

Trump's tension with Iran and the international community began last year when the United States realized that after leaving the JCPOA, it could no longer easily take advantage of its benefits against Tehran. Since mid-2019, the world's media has focused on ending Iran arms embargo (October 18), and opposition to the first legal and political concession of the nuclear deal for Tehran prompted the White House to scramble.

On August 21, 2020, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, submitted a letter requesting the activation of the snapback mechanism to the head of the Security Council, which also failed.

Although the withdrawal of the US from some international agreements led to disagreements between Europe and Washington, it had little impact on all of them, but among all these agreements, the JCPOA, as a historic agreement and the fruit of active diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is the only agreement that Europeans are not willing to go through it and give in to the Trump administration's demands.

The international community's support for the nuclear deal has isolated the United States, and most countries mark the United States as incompetent to call for the return of international sanctions against Iran.

Meanwhile, international experts and officials see US actions to extend the Iran arms embargo as inconsistent with international principles, Americans themselves believe in the Trump administration project as a failure.

