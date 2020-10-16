US no longer an empire to create world order: Official

Addressing the Fifth International Forum on Combatants Out of Homeland late on Friday, he added that the second hallmark is that the actors in the world today are no longer the former Soviet Union and the US, rather; the actors in today's international arena are no longer just big powers, but they are numerous and diverse.

"Today, Lebanese Hezbollah has the most influential role in the region in regulating political, international, regional and global arrangements, and Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in Palestine also play the most influential role in upsetting the Zionist equations for dominance in the region," he said.

Noting that the Palestinian resistance was able to play a major role in undermining the aspirations of the Zionists in the world and the West Asia region, Amir Abdollahian said, "Today in Yemen we see that with more than 5 years of resistance by men, women and resolved youth, they are looking for an honorable escape from the area."

Today, the US and Saudi Arabia are not the real actors in global developments, but the actors are who change the equation, he said.

Describing the cowardly assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes and their companions a strategic mistake of the Americans, the official said that the Americans must leave the region and if they do not end their presence today, tomorrow will be late and they will sustain serious damage in the region.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish