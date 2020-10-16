Oct 16, 2020, 2:26 PM
Official: COVID-19 kills 265 more in Iran

Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA – Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday that some 265 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Friday that with the 265  new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 29,870.

Some 4,552 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,016  of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 552,387  Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 420,910 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some  4,684  other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that  4,354,570 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

