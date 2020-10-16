Official: COVID-19 kills 265 more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Friday that with the 265 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 29,870.

Some 4,552 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,016 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 552,387 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 420,910 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,684 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,354,570 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

