Iran Air to take home Iranians from Rome on October 26

According to Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, due to coronavirus outbreak and request of Iranians residing in Rome to come back home, Iran Air will operate an extraordinary flight to Rome Airport on October 26.

Applicants need to buy tickets beforehand.

The extraordinary flight will leave Imam Khomeini International Airport at 7:20 and land in Rome Airport at 10:00 local time.

Iran Air flight will take off on the same day at 11:30 local time and land in Imam Khomeini International Airport at 19:00.

8072**1416

