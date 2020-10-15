Oct 15, 2020, 3:07 PM
Official: COVID-19 kills 256 more in Iran

Tehran, Oct 15, IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday that some 256 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 29,605.

Some 4,616 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,031 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 418,054 patients of the total 517,835 have recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,671 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 4,426,779 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

