Official: COVID-19 kills 256 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 256 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 29,605.

Some 4,616 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,031 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 418,054 patients of the total 517,835 have recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,671 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 4,426,779 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

2050**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish