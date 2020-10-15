Iran, Oman call for enhanced cultural ties

Ali Najafi-Khoshroudi said that Iran is willing to share all its cultural capacities and capabilities with the friendly nation of Oman.

Ali Najafi-Khoshroudi said the two Governments should try more to introduce the culture, arts, and tradition to the people of one another which will lead to stronger ties between the two neighboring countries.

He added that cooperation on public diplomacy and cultural relations is one of the main ways to expand economic ties.

He expressed Iran’s readiness for mutual cooperation with Oman in media, culture, and exhibitions.

Oman’s Abdullah Nasser bin Khalifa al-Harrasi welcomed expansion of cultural ties with Iran and added that Iran-Oman relations are historical and not just limited to the governments; people of Oman and Iran have strong relations.

He added that the policies of Oman are fixed and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq pursues the same policies that late Sultan Qaboos bin Said did.

