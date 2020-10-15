US unilateralism real global threat to human rights: Iran envoy

Mohammad Zareian made the remarks on Wednesday in the online meeting which was also attended by High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

He criticized the relevant human rights bodies of the United Nations for inaction vis-a-vis the US unlawful sanctions targeting tens of millions people worldwide including Iranians hampering access to emergency and medical supplies under critical situation of pandemic.

The envoy told the third committee of the UN General Assembly specialized on Human Rights that the US Administration has even exacerbated sanctions on Iran despite the pandemic.

The full text of his remarks follows:

Madam Chair,

Mm. High Commissioner,

The increasing unilateralism pose a real global threat to the protection and promotion of human rights.

The impact and scope of the unlawful unilateral coercive measures imposed on the people of Iran have been exacerbated even during pandemic.

The US Government has targeted for political gains my fellow citizens, in particular, the most vulnerable among them, including women, children, the elderly and those in need of medical attention. This is nothing but an act of economic terrorism.

My delegation reiterates its disappointment that as every aspects of the human rights of tens of millions around the world are subject to unilateral coercive measures, the needed attention has not been given to these crime and genocidal mass violation of human rights.

Mm. High Commissioner,

Is there any way that the innocent victims of unilateral coercive measures be heard, and their sufferings be redressed and compensated?



9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish